Justerini & Brooks signs Napa’s Frog’s Leap

By Lisa Riley

Justerini & Brooks has added Rutherford Frog’s Leap winery to its California portfolio.

Present in the UK market for a number of years, Frog’s Leap has garnered a following for its Cabernet, Merlot and Zinfandel wines, alongside its Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.

The range available from Justerini & brooks comprises The Frog’s Leap Cabernet Savignon 2017, Merlot 2018, Zinfandel 2018, Chardonnay ‘Shale And Stone’ 2018 and Sauvignon Blanc 2019.

All the wines are available to both the on and off-trade now.

“We’re so pleased to be working with this iconic and forward-thinking Napa winery,” said Julian Campbell, Justerini & Brooks’ California buyer.

“The Frog’s Leap ideals chime with our philosophy - they really do take an holistic approach to winemaking, and this is something we’d like to champion. These are really well-made, drinkable and age-worthy wines at a reasonable price.”

Established over 40 years ago by owner and current winemaker John Williams, Frog’s Leap has been a long-time advocate of sustainable farming practices, having been certified organic in 1989.

Williams said: “Wine quality drives our farming choices, with our philosophy focused on the three basic principles of balance, restraint and respect for the terroir.”

Founded in 1749, Justerini & Brooks claims to be the largest UK importer of fine wines from Burgundy, Barolo and Germany, as well as having long-standing relationships with the most celebrated properties in Bordeaux, the Rhône, the Loire and Champagne.



