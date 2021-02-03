Napa Valley Vintners launches auction of rare wines

By Michelle Perrett

The Napa Valley Vintners has brought together a collection of nearly 100 exclusive library wine lots for its inaugural Direct from the Cellar: Napa Valley Library Wine Auction.

The auction, which is taking place February 11 to 20, will allow wine collectors from around the world to bid on rare wines sold directly from the cellars of Napa Valley wineries.

Offerings include the first vintages of BOND, six decades of Charles Krug dating back to 1964, five vintages of 100-point Harlan magnums, a collection of 6-liter imperials from Opus One spanning five decades, three magnums of Screaming Eagle and a 12-liter bottle from Sloan Estate.

While bidding is open, enthusiasts and collectors, are invited to join Antonio Galloni, the American wine critic and founder and CEO of wine website Vinous for discussions with the winemakers.

Starting on February 11, each will focus on a different topic such as exploring Napa Valley’s American viticultural areas, discovering Napa Valley’s unexpected varieties and what inspires the next generation of winemakers from some of Napa Valley's most iconic producers.

“Wines from Napa Valley stand for the highest quality. For more than 150 years, our wineries have balanced tradition with innovation in their quest to make world class wines and have cultivated a spirit of collaboration that is represented in this spectacular collection,” said Linda Reiff, president and CEO, Napa Valley Vintners.

All proceeds from the Napa Valley Library Wine Auction, which is Powered by Zachys, benefit programmes to "promote, protect and enhance Napa Valley".

“The assemblage of wines going to auction is an amazing opportunity for wine collectors to invest in rare and valuable wines coming out of America’s most prestigious wine region. We are thrilled to partner with Napa Valley Vintners to present this collection to our top bidders,” said Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys.

The Napa Valley Vintners said it has moved its Premiere Napa Valley auction for the wine trade to June 1-5, 2021.

The news comes as the California Wine Institute revealed it is to launch a new global brand campaign called the “Golden State of Mind” to promote its wines internationally and boost export sales.

The Wine Institute’s California Wine Export Program said it has been timed to position California wineries for growth as global markets begin to ramp back up following the challenges of 2020.

The campaign, which will roll out at the beginning of Spring 2021, is part of a 10-year strategy to boost export sales of California wines across international markets, with $10m being invested.





