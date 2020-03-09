ABS brings first Washington State agency onboard

By Lisa Riley

Awin Barratt Siegel (ABS) has added its first Washington State winery to its stable in the shape of Kevin White Winery from Yakima Valley.

Available in the UK for the first time, ABS will be introducing two wines aimed at the independent trade - Blue Label Syrah, Grenache Mourvèdre 2018 (rrp: £30) and La Fraternité Grenache, Mourvèdre, Syrah 2018 (rrp: £40).

The latest addition to ABS’ portfolio follows the the success of recent introductions from Oregon and a growing trade interest in the Pacific Northwest, said ABS, adding it felt that the time was now right to include Washington State in the Portfolio.

“After my trip with the Washington Wine Commission in 2017 it was clear that the region had to offer wineries, wines and people with whom our ethos aligned. Lesley (ABS marketing manager) ventured to the region in 2019 and upon meeting Kevin, knew that we had found our ideal partner,” said Elliot Awin, partner at ABS Wines.

Kevin White Winery fitted perfectly with the ABS philosophy of “dealing with family owned and operated wineries”, he added.

Commenting on his first foray into exports, White said: “I could not be more excited to bring our wines to the UK market. It is incredibly exciting and humbling to represent our wine on the world stage as London has always been a confluence of top wines from around the globe.”

A relative newcomer to the Washington wine scene, White launched his eponymous winery with a single vineyard Syrah from the 2010 vintage. His focus on traditional varieties of the Rhône Valley, grown on higher elevation vineyards in the Yakima Valley emphasise purity and elegance over concentration and power.

He partners with some of Washington’s top Yakima Valley vineyards, including Boushey, Upland and Olsen.