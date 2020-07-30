CyT turns spotlight on Casillero del Diablo with £1.8m push

By Lisa Riley

Concha y Toro (CyT) has announced a £1.8m TV push for Casillero del Diablo, its biggest brand.

The activity, which forms part of the Chilean brand's Wine Legend campaign, will see Casillero del Diablo return to TV screens in the run up to Christmas 2020, with its 20-second ad appearing across ITV, Sky and Channel 4 between 26 November and 13 December.

CyT said it expected the new investment to push the brand, which has always had a strong link to on-screen media, to “even greater heights during the crucial Christmas period”.

“We are continuing the momentum which has been accelerated during the lockdown as consumers have sought the reassurance of well-known brands,” said Emma Ashton, head of marketing at CyT.

Commercial director, Clare Griffiths, added: “This has been an unprecedented and turbulent year in so many ways, but it is well documented that brands which are able to avoid ‘going dark’ during challenging times ultimately see a great benefit.”

CyT insights had highlighted a whole new segment of consumers joining the wine category in recent months, she added. “Continued investment is one way to work to ensure their retention.”

In the most recent 52 weeks, off-trade sales of Casillero del Diablo increased 24.5% in value (Nielsen, 12-month ending 11 July 2020), with its household penetration jumping to its highest ever value, 10.4%.



The push follows CyT's Argentinean brand Trivento’s recent campaign on national TV with its ‘Real Life Bold Discoveries’ creative.