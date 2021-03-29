Subscriber login Close [x]
UK sales boom for Concha y Toro

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  29 March, 2021

Concha y Toro has revealed the UK was one of its “strongest” performing export markets during 2020 with sales volume up 23%, boosted by top performing brands Casillero del Diablo, Trivento Reserve and Cono Sur Bicicleta.

The news comes as the Chilean winery said that for the year ended December 31, 2020, sales volume grew by 15% across Europe helped by a solid performance in the UK and the Nordic countries. 

Overall during the year the company saw revenue grow by 9% to Ch$214,504m, with an increase of 2.7% in volume and net profit up 40% to Ch$22,671m.

During the last quarter of the year, the UK market continued to perform well with sales volume increasing 22%. 

CEO, Eduardo Guilisasti, said: “We are very pleased to present historic 2020 results for Viña Concha y Toro. In a challenging and unprecedented year, where we faced a diversity of conditions across our markets, the company’s results reflect the strengths of our integrated business model and the outcome of our new commercial strategy, that we have been executing since 2018.”

He revealed that the company remained “fully committed” to its corporate strategy which includes focusing on its premium brands portfolio, which has a focus on brands with the highest relevance and potential for value generation.

This news comes as Concha y Toro recently expanded its Casillero del Diablo brand with a Spanish Tempranillo from Cariñena.

The launch marked the first Casillero del Diablo wine to be produced outside Chile, and followed “extensive rigorous” consumer research and development by Concha y Toro in the UK, the business said.

The wine is produced in partnership with Bodegas Ignacio Marín, a leading family-run winery in Cariñena in Northern Spain

 


 

