Trivento in new TV push

By Lisa Riley

Concha y Toro UK has launched a new TV campaign to further fuel “unprecedented” sales of its Argentinean wine brand Trivento.

Accompanying the recent idents launch on Discovery channels, the 20-second ad is named ‘Bold Discoveries’ and will be shown across ITV, Channel 4, All 4 and Sky channels starting today and running until 24 May, with the ad shown during prime time shows, including Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, Bake Off – The Professionals and Vera.

The push follows Concha y Toro UK reporting “unprecedented growth” for Trivento in the off-trade over the most recent 52-week period.

In total market, its value sales have grown above 53%, according to Nielsen (Scantrack, Total Coverage, 52 w/e to 21 March 2020), while in the past 12 weeks it has recorded 30% plus growth in every channel where it is listed (Nielsen 12 w/e to 21 March 2020).

The 12 week data also shows that Trivento has risen to be the #13 off-trade wine brand (excluding own-label) by value.

The Bold Discoveries campaign formed part of a long-term brand-building investment which has seen Trivento’s household penetration reach 5% - its highest level to date, said Concha y Toro UK commercial director Clare Griffiths.

The push follows a recent Wine Intelligence report that underlined the value of advertising in a market downturn.

“As Wine Intelligence says, during times of upheaval consumers tend to revert to brands which make them feel ‘safer’. We know how important it is for leading brands not to “go dark” at times like these, so we’re making sure we talk to consumers in the right way via this mainstream campaign,” said Griffiths.

With no one able to predict with confidence exactly how the rest of the year will play out, “we need to take these opportunities when they arise”, she added.

Trivento’s strong performance has been driven by “incredible growth” for its premium Private Reserve Malbec, which has grown 93% in value over the same 52-week period (Nielsen).





