Achaval Ferrer launches Fincas 2021

By Jaq Bayles

As part of the release of its Fincas 2021 vintage, Argentinian winery Achaval Ferrer has added to its existing trio of wines with the launch of Nazarenas Malbec.

Finca Nazarenas, which was planted in 1923, now sits alongside Finca Bella Vista (planted 1910), Finca Mirador (planted 1921) and Finca Altamira (planted 1950) in the Achaval Ferrer single vineyard stable.

Achaval Ferrer, which is part of the Tenute del Mondo wine group, said the 2021 vintage in Argentina was “remarkable for its favourable climate, with typical Mendoza climate of mild springs and summers with moderate precipitation, and consequent cool nights”.

The company commented: “This dynamic helped achieve perfect ripeness of the grapes, allowing for the harvest to take place under optimal conditions. The result: four excellent quality single vineyard Malbecs that highlight their origin with distinctive characteristics and well-defined personalities.”

Winemaker Gustavo Rearte added: “Each vineyard holds its own DNA, which if we can learn to listen, reveals their most intimate secrets. That’s why it is important to walk among the rows, feel the fruit, interpret the signs of the land, and appreciate each grain that these centennial plants give us as a gift. Above all, it is essential to continue learning from the terroir.”

Finca Nazarenas is described as having a complex and appealing nose, with intense notes of ripe blackberries and spice. On the palate, “the wine has a silky and voluptuous texture, where firm and fresh tannins integrate perfectly, providing a harmonious structure that lingers on the palate, leaving a sensation of elegance and balance”.

Limited small batches of Finca Nazarenas, Finca Bella Vista, Finca Mirador and Finca Altam have been allocated across 50 countries, with total production of Nazarenas amounting to just 5,370 bottles.

