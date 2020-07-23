Italy rising in half-year Liv-ex trades

By Mathew Lyons

The growing importance of Italian wines on global trading markets is reflected in the half-year data released by Liv-ex, the online fine-wine trading platform.

Three of the 10 most traded wines by value are from Italy, including the number-one spot Giacomo Conterno, Barolo Riserva Monfortino 2013. The latter, which is currently trading at €713, accounts for 10.3% of all Italian trade so far this year.

Two Super Tuscans – the Sassicaia 2017 and the Tignenello 2016 – complete Italy’s showing. The country’s wines represent 14.6% of all trades.

Two Champagnes – Dom Pérignon 2008 and Cristal 2012 – also feature in the top 10. Between them they have swept up 20.6% of Champagne trading.

Both Champagnes also feature in the top 10 most traded wines by volume, at numbers two and seven respectively.

The trades-by-volume chart is led by Leoville Poyferre 2012, which is placed sixth in the trades-by-value top 10.

Liv-ex has also released rankings for the most searched wines in the first half of the year, broken down into four regions: Asia, Europe, UK and the USA.

French wines dominate the search rankings, with Bordeaux – and Lafite Rothschild and Mouton Rothschild in particular – dominating the top-three positions in Europe, Asia and the UK.

Another Bordeaux – Pétrus, Pomerol – takes the number-one search slot in Europe, while third place in Asia and the UK are taken by Dom Pérignon and Screaming Eagle, Cabernet Sauvignon respectively.

The top three in the US are, by contrast, Burgundy-led, with Coche-Dury Mersault taking the top slot and Comte Liger Belair, Romanée the second. Coming in third is Bordeaux’s Haut-Brion, Pessac Leognan.

When specific vintages are taken into account, Lafite Rothschild dominates the searches across Europe, Asia and the UK, with 19 places across the three top 10s. Its 2017 vintage leads the searches in Europe, while the 2016 leads in Asia. Dom Pérignon 2008 tops the table in the UK.

In the US, the most popular vintage in terms of search was the Tignanello 2016, followed by Coche-Dury Mersault Perrières 2017 and the Dom Pérignon 2008.

Prices for Bordeaux 2019 releases are typically 15-30% down on 2018, Liv-ex revealed last month.