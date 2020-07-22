Subscriber login Close [x]
Symington launches virtual School of Port  

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  22 July, 2020

Port producer Symington Family Estates has launched a new digital platform named The School of Port.

The website has been developed in response to the Covid-19 crisis to provide education and training for both trade professionals and consumers about Port and the Douro region more generally.

The School of Port includes free digital workshops and online video courses created with both the on- and off-trade in mind.

The first training module available at launch covers the Port production process and its range of style, together with suggested serves and pairing ideas. The module, titled School of Port – The Essentials, also includes best practice advice in selling Port in both retail and restaurant environments.

The School of Port’s workshops will be delivered by a professional Port wine educator via Zoom. Participants will receive a certificate once they have passed the subsequent short test.

The initiative is supported online through a dedicated Instagram account, which offers behind-the-scenes looks at Port production and consumption. The feed includes short videos and infographics, as well as regular Instagram Live events with special guests, Port experts and weekly expert Q&As.

Rob Symington, fifth generation director at Symington Family Estates, said: “A big part of our work is educating people about the Port category.

“We do a lot of consumer education through our tours and tastings in Porto and the Douro, but another crucial aspect is training the trade. People who work in wine shops and restaurants can be great ambassadors for Port, if they have sufficient knowledge and an affinity for the category.

“We are excited to use School of Port to deliver engaging, contemporary and useful port education to wine trade professionals all around the world.”

The Symington Family announced its latest vintages – the 2018 – via a live video presentation for the first time this year.



