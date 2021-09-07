31 Days of German Riesling award winners revealed

By James Lawrence

Wines of Germany has unveiled the winners of its 31 Days of German Riesling campaign, an annual event that brings all sectors of the trade together.

Organised in collaboration with Agile Media, the award categories include off-trade, digital campaign and best on-trade supporter of German wines.

The top prize for retail category was claimed by Luvians Bottle Shop in St Andrews, Scotland. The winner of the Digital campaign went to Tring Winery/The Online Wine Tasting Club.

Meanwhile, Bristol restaurant 'BOX-E' won over the judges with its innovative campaign to entice diners to slurp more Riesling.

According to Wines of Germany, July witnessed a surge in sales of German Riesling across the country, as more than 160 wine merchants, bars and restaurants in over 60 towns and cities across the UK took part in the 10th edition of the promotional event.

“We included four different Rieslings by the glass throughout the whole month. This was so popular by both people who know and like Riesling and people who had no idea what it is,” said BOX-E's owner Tessa Lidstone.

“We had lots of guests work their way through them all; one couple tried ten different Rieslings they loved them so much! A guest commented on Instagram that Riesling was now their favourite wine having first tried it with us.”

Nicky Forrest, MD of Wines of Germany UK, added: “This year has evidently had its challenges, for hospitality in particular, but it has been inspiring to see the trade join together again for 31 Days of German Riesling.

“I don’t think we dreamt 10 years ago that it would have quite the following that it does today, but with an increasing number of German Rieslings on offer in the UK, it’s wonderful to see so many participants putting their all into it."