Rueda campaign to underpin export growth

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  03 November, 2021

Spain’s leading white wine export has continued its upward trajectory, with DO Rueda reporting a 15% upswing in 2020.

Key markets for Rueda include Holland, Germany and Russia, along with the UK where a new campaign is being rolled out across 2021.

The promotion is to focus on education of off-trade retail, press and sommeliers throughout 2021, with a central feature being the #TasteRueda activities, with participating retail, on-trade and online outlets featuring the wines.

A specific educational programme for sommeliers will also give them the “opportunity to taste and learn about the DO Rueda”, including the new Gran Vino Rueda designation, plus the revival of the historical Pálido and Dorado wine styles.

A concurrent press campaign is to run in lifestyle, regional and specialist press, along with a “bespoke influencer campaign” via wine personalities.

Rueda is now present in 94 overseas markets, also having benefitted in recent years from the growth in domestic consumption of whites, which has risen to 30% of total wine consumption, up from around 15% in just two decades, and currently accounting for 40% of white DO wines drunk in Spain.

“The international market values and recognises our differentiating factor, the Verdejo grape, which is native to the region, thanks to which a product unique in the world can be obtained," said Rueda DO president, Carmen San Martín.

Moreover, Rueda’s producers remain bullish about their rising fortunes, with the DO’s declaration of an “excellent” 2021 vintage boding well for the near future.

“This year’s harvest has taken place in good conditions,” said Jesus Díez de Íscar, technical director of DO Rueda.

“Grape quality is very good and the wine now being made is very intense. They are even better structured and better in the mouth than in previous years.”

San Martin added: “I think 2022 is going to be a very important year for our wines, as we aim to position products bearing the Gran Vino Rueda label on the market.”



