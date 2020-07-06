Bollinger adds first cuvée in over a decade with Bollinger PN

By Jo Gilbert

Champagne Bollinger has added its first permanent cuvée in 12 years with the launch of Bollinger PN, the first of an intended series focusing on the house’s flagship grape.

VZ15 is the first in the range. It’s 100% Pinot Noir, with the village of Verzenay and the 2015 vintage making up the majority of the blend.

The idea for the range comes exclusively from Pinot Noir, the house’s flagship grape for almost 200 years, with each release intended to showcase a different cru from the base year and highlighting its “unique taste”.

The release comes at an interesting time for Champagne, which has had a mixed relationship with the UK of late.

While there was some recovery at the beginning of the year in the on-trade (CGA data), bulwarked by the ongoing uplift in sales of prestige cuvées, ongoing sales of the luxury French fizz are expected to be dampened as a result of on-premise closures, economic recession and rising unemployment brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

Champagne Bollinger however is forging ahead with its terroir-focused PN range – the first Champagne to be added to the permanent Bollinger portfolio since Bollinger Rosé was launched in 2008.

The house already has one Blanc de Noirs in its core range, its Vieilles Vignes Françaises cuvée.

General manager Charles-Armand de Belenet called Bollinger PN an ode to the “DNA of our House”, which has been in situ since Bollinger started back in 1829.

The oldest reserve wine in the VZ15 release is 2009, with traces of Pinot Noir from Aÿ, Bouzy and Tauxières adding “aromatic synergy [and] further complexity to the blend”.









