Beronia joins Bid for Recovery auction

By Jo Gilbert

Top Rioja winery Beronia is putting up some plum prizes in conjunction with 50 Best Restaurants to help raise funds for the recovery of on-trade.

The Bid for Recovery auction taking place from 3 to 12 July online will feature more than 100 lots offering global gastronomic experiences to bidders.

Beronia, which is part of González Byass, will be putting up a VIP tour with winemaker Matías Calleja at the Rioja Alta winery, and a Nebuchadnezzar of its Reserva 2015, also signed by Calleja.

Today, the winery said that it felt compelled to act to support the restaurant sector with which it works closely, with hopes to assist the re-build of “a strong and vibrant on-trade scene”.

Beronia will act as the official wine sponsor of the annual auction.

It was integrated into the González Byass Family of Wine group in 1982 and is today imported by González Byass UK.











