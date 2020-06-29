Subscriber login Close [x]
Frugal Bottle shaves ‘up to 84%’ off carbon footprint

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  29 June, 2020

With the UK importing more than 1.6 billion heavy glass bottles of wine a year (WRAP figures), eco-packaging company Frugalpac has launched a lightweight ‘bottle’ that aims to significantly redress some of the trade’s carbon footprint.

Weighing in at just 83g, making it five times lighter than a typical 75cl glass wine bottle, and made from 94% recycled paperboard, the new Frugal Bottle leaves a carbon footprint 84% lower than a new glass bottle and a third less than a recycled glass bottle, according to independent assessment by quality assurance provider Intertek.

Moreover, in addition to being fully recyclable itself, including the internal food-grade plastic liner, the water footprint is said to be a quarter of that of a producing glass bottle, adding to its ambitious environmental credentials.

Frugalpac turned its attention to wine in the wake of launching the Frugal Cup for takeaway coffee, which is billed as having a 60% lower carbon footprint than old school disposable cups.

The company is working with Cantina Goccia as its “launch customer”, with a 3Q unoaked Sangiovese first out of the gate, listed by Woodwinters in its Scottish stores and online.

“We want to deliver great wine and spirits in innovative packaging whilst helping our customers and consumers reduce their impact on the environment,” said Frugalpac’s chief executive Malcolm Waugh.

“The Frugal Bottle offers a major point of difference for the global wine and spirits sector through stand out design and positive sustainable benefits. “We’ve had fantastic feedback from people who’ve trialled the Frugal Bottle - as well as the superior environmental benefits, it looks and feels like no other bottle you have ever seen.”

Doug Wood, founder of Woodwinters, added: “Woodwinters’ team and customers are huge fans of the delicious wines of Cantina Goccia. Innovation in sustainability at all stages of wine’s journey from vineyard to glass is something that we believe is hugely important.

“We are, therefore, obviously very excited to support the availability of one of our favourite wines in this new format with all its potentially great positive environmental impact.”

Frugalpac said the Frugal Bottle is “under active consideration” by a number of UK supermarkets and hospitality groups “keen to promote sustainable packaging”, and that the Cantina Goccia Frugal Bottle will soon be available in other retail outlets in the UK, Denmark, and Holland.



