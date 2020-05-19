New ‘Deliveroo’ wine list accelerates partnership with Majestic

By Jo Gilbert

Majestic Wine and Deliveroo have put the pedal to the metal to accelerate their UK partnership and cater for the lockdown generation.

Under the expansion, 30 new Majestic sites have been added, meaning consumers can now order wine via the Deliveroo app from a total of 80 sites across the UK.

In addition, the Majestic range available via Deliveroo has also been extended.

Just over 50 wines, Champagnes and spirits have been added to the list, with some of the retailer’s most popular wines making an appearance.

The partnership has enabled Majestic, one of the leading wine retailer’s in the UK, to keep abreast of on-demand delivery trends.

Now, Majestic is looking to accelerate this direct link to consumers in their homes, with wines delivered on average with 30 minutes to their door.

“Wine is something which continues to provide joy and discovery within your own walls, even in the face of Covid-19,” said Robert Cooke, Majestic’s chief commercial officer.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible. With Majestic’s unbeatable expertise and range, alongside the fantastic service Deliveroo offer, winelovers from Exeter to Glasgow can get brilliant bottles direct to their homes – in as little as under 30 minutes. Wine has never been so popular in the UK, we’re now officially a nation of oenophiles, and working together with Deliveroo we want to make that perfect glass as accessible as possible.”

The list of lockdown wines includes a number of best sellers, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Miraval Rosé.

Others range from Provence’s Whispering Angel, Bread & Butter Chardonnay from California, Rioja Reserva Marques de Riscal, Tattinger Brut Reserve NV Champagne, Laurent Perrier La Cuvée Champagne and Plantation Rum from Barbados, among others.

In response to customer demand, the newly developed list focuses on pairing food-friendly wines with key culinary styles, Majestic said.

