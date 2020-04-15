Waitrose claims UK supermarket first with ‘wine in a tube’

By Lisa Riley

Waitrose has claimed a UK supermarket first with the launch of a fully recyclable ‘wine in a tube’ range.

Launched in collaboration with Italian producer Orion Wines, the two-strong ‘bag in tube’ range is 100% recyclable and contains the equivalent of three 75cl glass bottles. It comes with an £25.99 rrp per tube, marking a push into premium territory for bagged wine.

The initial range, which is both organic and vegan, comprises two wines from Puglia - Maree d’Ione Fiano and Terre di Faiano Rosso, with the former already popular with Waitrose shoppers in bottle format, said the retailer.

The Terre di Faiano Rosso - a blend of Negroamaro, Primitivo and Cabernet Sauvignon, is a new addition.

Once opened, the wine remains fresh for at least 10 days longer than a 75cl bottle, according to Waitrose.

The ‘wine in a tube’ launch was an important step forward in Waitrose’s efforts to “become the leading sustainable retailer in the UK”, said Waitrose buyer Marien Rodriguez.

“These beautifully Italian wines offer customers the possibility to enjoy wine in a sustainable way. They are organic, vegan and come in a beautifully designed, fully recyclable and convenient tube,” she said.

The demand from the supermarket’s customers for more sustainable products and packaging, as well as organic and vegan wine, continued to rise, she added. “We feel these wines are the perfect addition to our range.”

As part of its sustainability strategy, Waitrose has also exclusively launched a new duo of boxed wines developed as a collaboration between When in Rome and Phillip Schofield.

















