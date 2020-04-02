Subscriber login Close [x]
FDF job app deal to help ‘hidden heroes’ in food-and-drink sector

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 April, 2020

The Food and Drink Federation has announced a new partnership with recruitment app Syft in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The initiative, which is planned to run for 16 weeks, is intended to help the FDF’s members across the food and (non-alcoholic) drink supply chain recruit as quickly and effectively as possible.

With the on-trade shuttered for the foreseeable future, the crisis has already had a devastating impact on the sector.

Syft is GLAA licensed to supply food packaging and processing roles as well as idenfity fully verified workers with experience in warehousing, driving, and logistics.

Tim Rycroft, chief operating officer at the FDF, said: “Food-and-drink workers across the supply chain are hidden heroes.

“The FDF wanted to provide a solution for those who may be struggling to find work from other sectors and move them into food and drink where possible and Syft provides this opportunity.”

Jack Beaman, chief executive of Syft, added: “Partnering with the FDF will help thousands of our workers with prior experience in industrial and warehousing to get access to work.

“Our platform enables food and drink supply chain businesses to gain instant access to verified workers, lifting their staffing pressure and workload in this critical period."

