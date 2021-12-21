Subscriber login Close [x]
Sunak announces new relief for hospitality sector

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  21 December, 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a further round of grants of up to £6,000 per hospitality premise, also committing to a top up of discretionary grant funding, as part of a £1 billion package to support the sector.

The decision to roll out renewed support came after intense calls for help, from the hospitality industry which is experiencing severe loss of custom in the normally busy and profitable run up to Christmas.

As reported in Harpers, on-trade premises have been facing a mounting cancellation crisis, with weekend takings – the last before Christmas – plummeting by 40% or more for at least half of operators.

Commenting on the new support, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said: “This is a generous package building on existing hospitality support measures to provide an immediate emergency cash injection for those businesses who, through no fault of their own, have seen their most valuable trading period annihilated.

“It will help to secure jobs and business viability in the short term, particularly among small businesses in the sector, and we particularly welcome the boost to funds for the supply chain and event and business catering companies so badly affected by the reintroduction of work from home guidelines.



