Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

PM briefing: On-trade shut down, plus 80% wage guarantee for employees furloughed and VAT deferment

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 March, 2020

The UK Prime Minister has announced that all UK pubs, bars and restaurants must close from tonight (Friday 20 March), with theatres, cinemas and gyms also to close as soon as they reasonable can.

The announcement, delivered at the now daily Downing Street briefing, marked a rapid shift from Boris Johnson’s Thursday statement, when he said there were no plans to enforce closure if public followed government advice on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak also announced further measures to support employees and company, with a new Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, whereby employers will be able to contact HMCR for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working, but are furloughed and kept on payroll, rather than being laid off.

The scheme, explained Sunak, is aimed at supporting as many jobs as possible, across all sectors, so that “workers can retain their jobs, even if employers cannot afford to pay them”, with 80% of wages paid (up to £2,500 a month) for three months, and a possibility of an extension “if necessary”.

The Chancellor said he was “placing no limit” on the amount of funding available for the scheme, with the first grants to be paid before the end of April,

“We are looking to keep people on the payroll”, said the Chancellor, stressing, “please look very carefully at [this scheme] before making any decisions to lay people off – stand behind our workers”.

In a hint at how long the crisis may last, with a prediction of some degree of isolation and social distancing measures possibly being needed for up to 12 months, the New Business Interruption Loan Scheme, announced in last week’s Budget (and then upped), had its interest free period extended from six to 12 months.

Noting that many businesses are “already hurting now”, Sunak added to the raft of measures already introduced, including loans, grants and tax cuts, with further cash flow support through the tax system.

“To help businesses pay people and keep them in work I am deferring the next quarter of VAT payments, that means no business will pay any VAT from now until the end of June”, he said, adding that businesses will have from now until the end of the financial year to repay that bill.

“The government is doing its best to stand behind you, and I am asking you to do your best to stand behind our workers,” said Sunak.

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95