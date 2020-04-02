Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

#VirtualHappyHour releases promotional video

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  02 April, 2020

Following its launch two weeks ago, #TheVirtualHappyHour has partnered with events business Team Spirit to create a video in support of the campaign.

As Harpers reported, #TheVirtualHappyHour is an industry initiative aimed at supporting the hospitality sector in the current coronavirus crisis.

The campaign encourages people to come together online for drink and conversation through platforms such as Google Hangouts, Zoom and FaceTime.

At the end of the ‘happy hour’, everyone is asked to donate the price of their drinks to their favourite local bar or restaurant.

The video is available to view and share online via the campaign’s Facebook page here.

Alongside #TheVirtualHappyHour, the initiative is also using the hashtags #payitforward and #savehospo.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95