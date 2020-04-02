#VirtualHappyHour releases promotional video

By Mathew Lyons

Following its launch two weeks ago, #TheVirtualHappyHour has partnered with events business Team Spirit to create a video in support of the campaign.

As Harpers reported, #TheVirtualHappyHour is an industry initiative aimed at supporting the hospitality sector in the current coronavirus crisis.

The campaign encourages people to come together online for drink and conversation through platforms such as Google Hangouts, Zoom and FaceTime.

At the end of the ‘happy hour’, everyone is asked to donate the price of their drinks to their favourite local bar or restaurant.

The video is available to view and share online via the campaign’s Facebook page here.

Alongside #TheVirtualHappyHour, the initiative is also using the hashtags #payitforward and #savehospo.









