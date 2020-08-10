Subscriber login Close [x]
Enotria & Coe bolstered by £6m investment

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  10 August, 2020

Leading on-trade supplier Enotria & Coe has received a major new investment.

The £6m liquidity boost, which will be released over the next six months, comes from private equity house Blue Gem Capital, which is backed by Glendower Capital.

The funding will provide stability to the distributor while the market remains volatile as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

As the company approached the lockdown in March, around 90% of its business was in the on-trade.

Recent Enotria & Coe initiatives include a rebranding for its retail arm and the acquisition of Gin Foundry to strengthen its direct-to-consumer operations.

Troy Christensen, chief executive of the company, said: “Covid-19 will fundamentally re-shape the next few years for everyone in the UK drinks industry and we will all need to adapt.

“As we continue to invest in digital and expand our ability to add value to customers through data, education and better service – we are pleased to be able to ensure much-needed stability.

“This investment demonstrates the confidence our investors have in the trade rebounding even at time of crisis for the industry, and the importance of the values we all share in wanting to support our customers on that journey.”

