Enotria strengthens B2C operations with Gin Foundry

By Lisa Riley

Enotria&Coe has acquired Gin Foundry for an undisclosed sum.

Announced today, the acquisition would “establish and elevate” Enotria’s B2C operations, with Gin Foundry absorbed into the business with immediate effect.

Adding Gin Foundry into the E&C family brought “two clear benefits” to Enotria’s existing business, said Troy Christensen, CEO of Enotria&Coe.

“First, its experience in editorial, retail and event environments further our direct-to-consumer capacity. The second major benefit is strengthening our spirits insight and education," he said.

Following the merger with Coe Vintners in 2016, Enotria had taken a consultative approach selling wines and spirits to its trade customers in order to “help them create exhilarating drinks experiences", he added.

“Gin Foundry has demonstrated its ability to successfully educate within the spirits category, we’re delighted to tap into this and enrich Enotria&Coe’s capability to better service our valued trade customers.”

Emile Ward, co-founder of Gin Foundry added: “Continuing on from our already close working relationship, we’re thrilled to become fully part of Enotria&Coe. From a retail perspective, there’s an incredible opportunity to supercharge what we have done for the gin category and replicate it within other spirits.”

Enotria said Gin Foundry’s retail site, Gin Kiosk, had experienced an over 400% increase in sales over the lockdown period, with a “close alignment with the distributor’s warehouse operations, range and distribution network critical to its ability to supply the increased demand”.

With the deal now completed, a new look Kiosk website is set to launch later this month, with further events and campaigns to follow.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Olivier and Emile Ward, Gin Foundry aims to be the most comprehensive repository of gin information available. Gin Kiosk lists over 300 gins alongside cocktail ingredients, vermouths and bitters.

Last week, Enotria & Coe revealed its retail arm Great Western Wine has been rebranded The Great Wine Co.