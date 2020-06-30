Enotria reveals rebrand for its Great Western Wine retail arm

By Lisa Riley

Enotria & Coe’s retail arm Great Western Wine has been rebranded The Great Wine Co.

The change of name reflected an increased focus on digital sales for the Bath-based company, which invested in its online presence in January with a rebuild of its website.

The Great Wine Co said that bolstering its digital and online retail presence had initially been intended as a long-term strategic move, but this had accelerated rapidly due to the “dramatic change” in market circumstances caused by Covid-19.

“Our new identity reflects our growth outside our West Country home and we are excited to launch a new era in our history as The Great Wine Co,” said business manager Edward Mercer.

“Our core brand beliefs remain unchanged: the quality of our portfolio of wines, the personalities that sit behind them, and personalised recommendation of the right wine for each customer. We’re thrilled to be able take these values and better connect a digital audience to the great selection of wines we have here.”

The company said its online sales had soared over 700% year-on-year in the 13 weeks to 20 June, with growth having peaked at 1500% in early April.

Acting on the increased interest, “considerable investment” in digital marketing had taken place, it added.

Richard Weaver, director of retail & digital, added: “This has been an extraordinary period of transformation for us, not only the launch of a new identity for The Great Wine Co but also in how the whole business has adapted to a surge in sales online and thrived under difficult circumstances.”

In addition to a newly refurbished website and new brand identity, the company has moved its national carrier delivery partnership to DPD - a move it said “considerably” improved the service proposition.

In April, Enotria announced a new three-year partnership with MCC that saw it becoming the official suppliers of wine and spirits at Lord’s Cricket Ground, with the agreement including a 10% discount for MCC members at The Great Wine Co.