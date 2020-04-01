Enotria goes into bat at Lord's

By Mathew Lyons

Enotria & Coe has announced a new three-year partnership with MCC which will see it become the official suppliers of wine and spirits at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The agreement covers both match day and non-match day businesses and includes a 10% for MCC members on the company’s retail outlet, Great Western Wine.

Enotria will also be developing an MCC-branded own-label wine range to be sold both at Lord’s and to MCC members online.

Andy Muggleton, assistant secretary (commercial) at MCC said: “We are delighted to be entering into this new relationship with Enotria & Coe as the supplier of wine and spirits at Lord’s.

“Our relationship extends beyond supply, into a wider partnership that our MCC members can benefit from.”

Sam Thackeray, Enotria & Coe’s MD said: “Enotria & Coe are absolutely thrilled to be working in partnership with MCC.

“Our industry-leading portfolio and service platform are perfectly placed to deliver outstanding customer experience to both MCC members and visitors to the home of cricket.”