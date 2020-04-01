Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Enotria goes into bat at Lord's

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  01 April, 2020

Enotria & Coe has announced a new three-year partnership with MCC which will see it become the official suppliers of wine and spirits at Lord’s Cricket Ground.  

The agreement covers both match day and non-match day businesses and includes a 10% for MCC members on the company’s retail outlet, Great Western Wine.

Enotria will also be developing an MCC-branded own-label wine range to be sold both at Lord’s and to MCC members online.

Andy Muggleton, assistant secretary (commercial) at MCC said: “We are delighted to be entering into this new relationship with Enotria & Coe as the supplier of wine and spirits at Lord’s.

“Our relationship extends beyond supply, into a wider partnership that our MCC members can benefit from.”

Sam Thackeray, Enotria & Coe’s MD said: “Enotria & Coe are absolutely thrilled to be working in partnership with MCC.

“Our industry-leading portfolio and service platform are perfectly placed to deliver outstanding customer experience to both MCC members and visitors to the home of cricket.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95