Wolf Blass kicks off cricket world cup campaign with £1m push

By Lisa Riley

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is gearing up for a summer of sport with Wolf Blass - the official wine partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with a £1 million push.

Kicking off this week, the integrated 360° campaign to support the tournament-long partnership includes limited edition bottles, an experiential sampling event, wine tastings, social media, digital, print, PR and in-store activity.

With the activity “hitting all touchpoints both in and out of store”, TWE said it expected the campaign to reach more than 10 million consumers this summer.

“Sport is one of our key strategic platforms and there is no doubt that the Cricket World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events happening in the UK this year,” said Kirstie McCosh, European marketing director, TWE.

“The Cricket World Cup gives us a different way of engaging with our consumers through a sport that they are passionate about and the partnership with the ICC is a natural fit for the Wolf Blass brand, as both share the same core values – the pursuit of triumph.”

On-shelf now in all major retailers across the UK, limited edition, cricket-themed bottle labels are available across the Wolf Blass Yellow and Silver Label portfolios, with five cricketing positions to collect – the batsman, the bowler, the captain, the fielder and the wicket keeper.

An experiential pop-up experience – The Chase – is opening at Bernie Spain Gardens on the Southbank from Thursday 30th May – Saturday 1st June and is also is also being activated at the Birmingham Fanzone from 28th – 30th June to heighten regional reach.

During the tournament, Wolf Blass owned bars in select grounds will be offering fans the opportunity to sample the full range of wines. Wolf Blass wines will be present in all 11 stadiums around England & Wales with exclusive pouring rights in each in-stadium bar, as well as exclusive Wolf Blass owned bars at three major grounds – Lord’s, the Oval and Old Trafford.

In addition, a dedicated social media campaign will run throughout the tournament across all Wolf Blass social channels.