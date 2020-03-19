M Restaurants adopt social distancing plan

By Andrew Catchpole

In response to falling footfall and social distancing, London’s M Restaurants has introduced a series of measures to help mitigate the downturn.

In moves that are likely to be mirrored elsewhere, its Victoria Street and M Threadneedle Street restaurants have reduced seating capacity by 60%, allowing three metres between tables, for what it describes as “extreme social distancing”.

In addition, building upon its record of supporting charities, the group’s CEO Martin Williams is offering all NHS staff and emergency services, including police, ambulance, fire and army personnel, a 50% discount on all food and beverages, for as long as the restaurants can remain open.

Elsewhere, the group has had to pause operations at its suburban M Bar & Grill Twickenham offshoot, while suspending it’s calendar of members’ events across the group and its member lounges.

"It is a changing landscape and a mandate to force us to close may land any day. In the meantime, we hope you support both our restaurants and the above decision," said Williams.










