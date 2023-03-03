Gaucho & M Restaurant scoop ‘Business of the Year’ award at City A.M.

By Jo Gilbert

Rare Restaurants, the boutique hospitality group consisting of modern Argentinian steak restaurants Gaucho and M Restaurants, has taken home the title of Business of the Year at the City A.M. Awards.

The only hospitality company to be shortlisted for 2023, Rare Restaurants scooped the title by beating out fellow nominees Rolls Royce, Lidl, Marex and Yu. Previous winners include Astra Zeneca, Maclaren and Fevertree.

Now in its 12th year, the award celebrates the best of the best of the best across a wide array of business sectors. This year, judges laid particular praise on Rare for its ability to navigate economic headwinds alongside its smart management, innovative approach and impressive growth.

A ‘true example of this’, organisers also drew attention to the group’s record turnover which delivered an annual profit north of £10m in 2022. The company also opened award-winning venues in Canary Wharf and Liverpool and collaborated with charities to bring long-term positive impact to communities both across the UK and internationally. Furthermore, Rare Restaurants’ commitment to sustainability and ethical farming, for example via its ‘carbon neutral steaks’, has remained at the fore of the business.

“The City A.M. Awards celebrate a wide range of businesses in the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and the wider business community, which is our company’s heartbeat,” Martin Williams, CEO of Rare Restaurants said.

“We are thrilled to receive the accolade of Business of the Year, particularly in the face of all the headwinds the hospitality industry has navigated. With record breaking turnover last year and three new Gaucho sites opening in 2023, we are very excited about the future. Achieving this award is an honour and a testament to our passionate, hard-working and brilliant team.”

Since being founded over a decade ago, the City A.M. Awards have aimed to recognise and celebrate companies considered to be making outstanding contributions to corporate success, economic growth and prosperity or innovation.

As in previous years, in 2023 Rare Restaurants picked up its gong at London’s Guildhall, having been selected by a panel of judges from the across the top of business world.

















