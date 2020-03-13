Michel Roux Snr passes away

By Jo Gilbert

Legendary chef Michel Roux Sr OBE, who set a new bar for British gastronomy through his restaurants Le Gavroche and the Waterside Inn and inspired a generation of chefs, has passed away.

The Burgundy-born chef started his career as a pastry cook in the British embassy in Paris and working for the Rothschild family, before becoming the grand seigneur of the British culinary scene.

After following his brother Albert to England in the 1960s, the pair opened La Gavroche in London.

The Waterside Inn in Bray followed, with the brothers making history by becoming the recipients of the first three Michelin-starred restaurant ever to be awarded in their adopted home.

Today, tributes have been paid to a pioneering figure of UK hospitality, who is credited with elevating British cooking with his distinctive style of Paris-style fine dining.

“A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake,” his son Alain and daughters, Francine and Christine, said in a statement.

“But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds. Michel's star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow.”

Marco Pierre White, who trained under Roux, said last night that his menotr had "created a movement, not a following”.

The French-born chef passed away at his home in Bray, Berkshire, from a long-standing lung condition, aged 78.

He leaves behind his wife, and sons and daughters, having published 15 books and co-founding the annual Roux Scholarship competition, which has seen many of its alumni go on to work in some of the world’s best restaurants.

Roux’s nephew, Michel Roux Jr (son of Albert Roux), now runs La Gavroche.

His great niece, Emily Roux is also a renowned London-based chef, having co-founded the French and Italian bistro, Caractère.







