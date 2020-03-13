Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Michel Roux Snr passes away

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  13 March, 2020

Legendary chef Michel Roux Sr OBE, who set a new bar for British gastronomy through his restaurants Le Gavroche and the Waterside Inn and inspired a generation of chefs, has passed away.

The Burgundy-born chef started his career as a pastry cook in the British embassy in Paris and working for the Rothschild family, before becoming the grand seigneur of the British culinary scene.

After following his brother Albert to England in the 1960s, the pair opened La Gavroche in London.

The Waterside Inn in Bray followed, with the brothers making history by becoming the recipients of the first three Michelin-starred restaurant ever to be awarded in their adopted home.

Today, tributes have been paid to a pioneering figure of UK hospitality, who is credited with elevating British cooking with his distinctive style of Paris-style fine dining.

“A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake,” his son Alain and daughters, Francine and Christine, said in a statement.

“But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds. Michel's star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow.”

Marco Pierre White, who trained under Roux, said last night that his menotr had "created a movement, not a following”.

The French-born chef passed away at his home in Bray, Berkshire, from a long-standing lung condition, aged 78.

He leaves behind his wife, and sons and daughters, having published 15 books and co-founding the annual Roux Scholarship competition, which has seen many of its alumni go on to work in some of the world’s best restaurants.

Roux’s nephew, Michel Roux Jr (son of Albert Roux), now runs La Gavroche.

His great niece, Emily Roux is also a renowned London-based chef, having co-founded the French and Italian bistro, Caractère.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95