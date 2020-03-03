Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Champagne Top 100 launched in London

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 March, 2020

London fine-wine club 67 Pall Mall is partnering with wine-event and education provider Scala Wine to launch The Champagne Top 100.

The tasting event is to be held at the Landmark Hotel on 2 July with a day-time session for the drinks trade and an evening session for consumers.

The 100 best Champagne producers, as selected by 67 Pall Mall and Scala Wine, will be present with four cuvées from their cellars to discuss the history and production of their wines. Invitees will include the top Champagne houses, co-operatives and grower domaines.

There will also be small trade-focused masterclasses from different individual houses throughout the day.

The aim of the event is to re-educate fans of sparkling wine about Champagne’s superior status and difference in the category – as well as to grow category sales in the UK.

Break-out spaces will be available for producers, trade and media attendees, and the event aims to become the principal opportunity to grow Champagne sales in the UK trade calendar.

Alongside the tastings, there will also be two panel sessions for the trade focusing on ‘How to Sell More Champagne in the UK’ and ‘Is Climate Change a Chance to Make Better Champagne?’

Producers already confirmed include Taittinger, AR Lenoble, Billecart-Salmon, Bruno Paillard, La Maison Penet, Laurent-Perrier, Charles Heidsieck, Henri Giraud, Louis Roederer, Vve Fourny & Fils, Yann Alexandre and Natalie Falmet.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95