Champagne Top 100 launched in London

By Mathew Lyons

London fine-wine club 67 Pall Mall is partnering with wine-event and education provider Scala Wine to launch The Champagne Top 100.

The tasting event is to be held at the Landmark Hotel on 2 July with a day-time session for the drinks trade and an evening session for consumers.

The 100 best Champagne producers, as selected by 67 Pall Mall and Scala Wine, will be present with four cuvées from their cellars to discuss the history and production of their wines. Invitees will include the top Champagne houses, co-operatives and grower domaines.

There will also be small trade-focused masterclasses from different individual houses throughout the day.

The aim of the event is to re-educate fans of sparkling wine about Champagne’s superior status and difference in the category – as well as to grow category sales in the UK.

Break-out spaces will be available for producers, trade and media attendees, and the event aims to become the principal opportunity to grow Champagne sales in the UK trade calendar.

Alongside the tastings, there will also be two panel sessions for the trade focusing on ‘How to Sell More Champagne in the UK’ and ‘Is Climate Change a Chance to Make Better Champagne?’

Producers already confirmed include Taittinger, AR Lenoble, Billecart-Salmon, Bruno Paillard, La Maison Penet, Laurent-Perrier, Charles Heidsieck, Henri Giraud, Louis Roederer, Vve Fourny & Fils, Yann Alexandre and Natalie Falmet.