McGuigan launches premium red blend range in UK

By Mathew Lyons

Australia’s McGuigan Wines has unveiled a new premium range of wines in the UK.

The Engineer range blends classic grapes will lesser-known or emerging varieties, and launches with a Shiraz Tempranillo.

Described as “bold, expressive and flavoursome”, the blend is designed to pair well with dishes such as lamb shanks or aubergine lasagne".

The Engineer allows wine lovers to experiment with Tempranillo, buoyed with confidence that Shiraz, Australia’s most trusted wine variety, dominates the blend,” said Julian Dyer, McGuigan’s chief operating officer for the UK.

"We’re proud to be able to demonstrate this exciting blend as the first of its kind for McGuigan in the UK. Australian red blends are currently in growth current, so this is McGuigan’s prop to launching this blend for our consumers to try," he added.

“Consumers are becoming more involved in the wine category and are seeking to discover new wines outside of the single varietal offering."

The new range is positioned above McGuigan’s Black Label and Reserve brands and carries an RRP of £10, a price point that is currently experiencing growth within the category.

Founded in 1992, McGuigan Wines has won International Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine & Spirits Competition four times.

Late last year the company revealed plans to emphasise cool-climate wines to help transform the reputation of Australia’s premium offer.

The Engineer Shiraz Tempranillo is available to buy nationwide in Co-op.