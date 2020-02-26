Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

McGuigan launches premium red blend range in UK

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  26 February, 2020

Australia’s McGuigan Wines has unveiled a new premium range of wines in the UK.

The Engineer range blends classic grapes will lesser-known or emerging varieties, and launches with a Shiraz Tempranillo. 

Described as “bold, expressive and flavoursome”, the blend is designed to pair well with dishes such as lamb shanks or aubergine lasagne".

The Engineer allows wine lovers to experiment with Tempranillo, buoyed with confidence that Shiraz, Australia’s most trusted wine variety, dominates the blend,” said Julian Dyer, McGuigan’s chief operating officer for the UK.

"We’re proud to be able to demonstrate this exciting blend as the first of its kind for McGuigan in the UK. Australian red blends are currently in growth current, so this is McGuigan’s prop to launching this blend for our consumers to try," he added. 

“Consumers are becoming more involved in the wine category and are seeking to discover new wines outside of the single varietal offering."

 The new range is positioned above McGuigan’s Black Label and Reserve brands and carries an RRP of £10, a price point that is currently experiencing growth within the category.  

Founded in 1992, McGuigan Wines has won International Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine & Spirits Competition four times.

Late last year the company revealed plans to emphasise cool-climate wines to help transform the reputation of Australia’s premium offer.

The Engineer Shiraz Tempranillo is available to buy nationwide in Co-op.  

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95