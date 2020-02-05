New Zealand wine exports up 8%

By Lisa Riley

New Zealand Winegrowers has announced wine exports from the country increased 8% in 2019 reaching a record value of $1.86bn.

The US continues to be New Zealand wine’s largest market with nearly $600m in exports, it said.

The “non-stop increase in international demand” was a testament to the premium reputation of New Zealand wine, especially in its major markets where the country remains either the highest or second highest priced wine category in the US, UK, and Canada, it added.

“Achieving yet another record level of wine exports is an outstanding achievement for New Zealand wine exporters, and demonstrates the rising global demand for our unique and sustainable wines,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“Sustainability is an integral part of the New Zealand wine story. Ongoing focus and effort in areas where we can make a real positive impact is critical to the future success of our industry,” he added.

New Zealand wine is exported to more than 100 countries, and is New Zealand’s seventh biggest export good.

Last month, Harpers reported that rosé, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir are among a slew of ‘alternative’ varieties and styles notching up a greater share of New Zealand’s collective wine exports.





