Jascots lists Barbaresco producer Rivetti

By Mathew Lyons

London-based on-trade distributor Jascots has added organic Barbaresco and Barolo producer Massimo Rivetti to its list.

The winery has some 25ha of land under vine on the slopes of Serraboella in north-western Italy. It focuses on producing wines from old-vine Nebbiolo, alongside other indigenous and international varieties.

The winery received organic certification in 2016, having been free of pestidices and herbicides since 2009.

Davide Rivetti, head winemaker and son of Massimo, said: “Our family is delighted to be working with Jascots in the UK. They clearly share with us an appreciation of the great wines of Barbaresco and a passion for environmental sustainability. We look forward to working with their dynamic young team and customers.”

Miles MacInnes, managing partner at Jascots, said: “Massimo Rivetti’s Barbarescos are out of this world, truly outstanding wines from some great vineyards. We’re very proud to have these wines in our portfolio and can’t wait to share them with our customers.”

Rivetti wines available from Jascots include the “Serraboella” Riserva 2014 Barbaresco made from 75-year-old vines, the single-vineyard Barbaresco “Froi” 2015, and “Aurelia” 2018, a Langhe Arneis sourced from high altitude vineyards.

Founded in 1991, Jascots was taken over in 2016 through a management buyout and now has a turnover of more than £9m.

It recently began to distribute a number of prestigious Burgundy appellations – among them Nuits-Saint-Georges, Chassagne-Montrachet, Meursault and Pommard – to the UK on-trade, through an agreement with Château de Pommard.

