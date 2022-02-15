Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Woodwinters expands Italian portfolio

By James Lawrence
Published:  15 February, 2022

Leading importer Woodwinters has become the exclusive UK distributor for Sordo wines.

Based in Piedmont, Sordo is a family-run producer of Barolo and Barbaresco wines, in addition to some international styles based on Chardonnay, Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc. The winery also markets Barbera wines from Alba and Asti.

According to Woodwinters, “Sordo is a 100-year-old winery, run by third generation Giorgio Sordo. He manages the vineyards himself, while the wines have always been made under the supervision of the well-known oenologist Armando Cordero, who worked at Sordo until his death. Today, the new winemaker follows the protocol left by Mr Cordero. He works alongside Giorgio who is an active participant in the winemaking process as well.”

Sordo owns 53 hectares of land, including holdings in Barolo’s prestigious Cru vineyards. Situated in Castiglione Falletto, Sordo is the only producer in Barolo to market wines from eight Crus: Monprivato; Villero; Castiglione di Falletto; Parussi; Perno; Gabutti; Monvigliero and Ravera.

“Sordo is a traditionalist, focusing on the production of very elegant Barolo, aged in big Slavonian botti. His uniqueness is the possibility of showing the same style of wine making across the different terroir ranges, thus expressing what the precious heart of the Langhe zone can offer,” said Woodwinters' MD Andrew Johnson.

“Sordo owns a rare and historical archive of old vintages, dating back to 1962. Therefore it is such a privilege to have the possibility to sell the wines in verticals and horizontals, for private customers as well as fine restaurants.”





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Freixenet Copestick picks up Wither Hills

Aldi launches inaugural 'Zerozecco' ahea...

Nyetimber announces record year as they...

D’Yquem puts the emphasis on young and o...

Absolut unveils new bottle design amid b...

Atkin unveils latest Rioja Report

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: National Account Manager - Tesco & Sainsburys

...

Balfour Winery: Brand Ambassador

...

Balfour Winery: Head of On-trade Sales

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95