Woodwinters expands Italian portfolio

By James Lawrence

Leading importer Woodwinters has become the exclusive UK distributor for Sordo wines.

Based in Piedmont, Sordo is a family-run producer of Barolo and Barbaresco wines, in addition to some international styles based on Chardonnay, Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc. The winery also markets Barbera wines from Alba and Asti.

According to Woodwinters, “Sordo is a 100-year-old winery, run by third generation Giorgio Sordo. He manages the vineyards himself, while the wines have always been made under the supervision of the well-known oenologist Armando Cordero, who worked at Sordo until his death. Today, the new winemaker follows the protocol left by Mr Cordero. He works alongside Giorgio who is an active participant in the winemaking process as well.”

Sordo owns 53 hectares of land, including holdings in Barolo’s prestigious Cru vineyards. Situated in Castiglione Falletto, Sordo is the only producer in Barolo to market wines from eight Crus: Monprivato; Villero; Castiglione di Falletto; Parussi; Perno; Gabutti; Monvigliero and Ravera.

“Sordo is a traditionalist, focusing on the production of very elegant Barolo, aged in big Slavonian botti. His uniqueness is the possibility of showing the same style of wine making across the different terroir ranges, thus expressing what the precious heart of the Langhe zone can offer,” said Woodwinters' MD Andrew Johnson.

“Sordo owns a rare and historical archive of old vintages, dating back to 1962. Therefore it is such a privilege to have the possibility to sell the wines in verticals and horizontals, for private customers as well as fine restaurants.”











