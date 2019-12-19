Subscriber login Close [x]
Boutinot adds three Spanish agencies

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 December, 2019

Boutinot has strengthened its Spanish portfolio with the addition of three new agencies: Gomez Cruzado in Rioja, Bodegas Granbazan in Rías Baixas and Menade in Rueda.

The trio brings Boutinot’s number of Spanish agencies to over 30.

The latest additions reflected Spain’s “wonderful diversity and a new generation of winemakers, putting their mark on established regions”, said Jean Wareing MW, Boutinot product manager for Spain.

“Stylistically, the wines respond to increasing requests for fresher, brighter flavour profiles, with a focus on purity and provenance. Alongside this, our customers are placing greater emphasis on the use of sustainable practices both in the vineyard and winery to react to consumer demands,” she said.

One of the smallest producers in the historic location of el Barrio de la Estación in Haro, Gomez Cruzado has 100 small vineyard plots across Alta and Alavesa, while Bodegas Granbazan - a new producer from the heart of the Val do Salnes region of Rías Baixas - owns the 13.5ha Finca Tremoedo estate where it practices sustainable viticulture.

Menade – established in 2005 by Alejandra, Marco and Richard Sanz – is the 6th generation of this wine-producing family with a portfolio of interesting and innovative wines from Rueda, but apart from the DO, with all its wines certified organic.





