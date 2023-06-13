Inspirational event to boost Rioja

By Harpers Editorial

Rioja DOCa global marketing & communications director Inigo Tapiador talks through the upcoming Rioja Residency on 21 June.

Rioja Residency will be a fully immersive day of Rioja wine hosted at luxury hotel The Ned, with the aim of inspiring and educating key members of the trade and establishing Rioja as a super-premium, must-list fine wine. There will be a walkaround tasting featuring 20 winemakers laid out in their geographical zones, as well as three seminars throughout the day. The event will end with a brilliant opportunity to network on The Ned’s sixth-floor terrace, accompanied by live music, canapés and sparkling Rioja wine.

Why stray from the usual trade tasting format?

Rioja Residency is all about celebrating Rioja and bringing top members of the UK trade and press together under one (beautiful) roof to explore, learn and enjoy all things Rioja. This is a new-look Rioja event that will deliver long-term impact with the aim of increasing the value of Rioja across the board.

Can you give us a little more of a taster of the masterclasses and wines/winemakers that will feature?

What better way to bring Rioja wines to life than to partner with some of Rioja’s most knowledgeable storytellers? Sarah Jane Evans MW will host a discussion on the ‘must-list Rioja wines right now’, with five winemakers from Rioja. Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW will guide guests through his Secrets of the Cellar, tasting spectacular vintages from three of his favourite Rioja producers. And finally, there will be a food and wine pairing workshop hosted by top sommelier Gonzalo Rodriguez Diaz. More will be revealed on the winemakers and wines involved soon.

So how would you sum up the vibe you are looking for on the day?

Rioja Residency will be a tasting like no other we’ve hosted for Rioja in the UK. It will be a memorable day full of fine Rioja wines as well as inspirational and educational content. We hope guests will leave feeling they have furthered their Rioja knowledge, discovered new wines and will hopefully be inspired to take on new listings.







RIOJA RESIDENCY AT THE NED

WEDNESDAY 21 JUNE, 11AM–6PM

Sixth Floor at The Ned, 27 Poultry, London

EC2R 8AJ





MASTERCLASS TIMINGS

11am: The Ten Hero Wine Styles of Rioja, with Sarah Jane Evans MW

2pm: Secrets of the Cellar, with Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

2pm: Match made in Rioja, with Gonzalo Rodriguez Diaz

