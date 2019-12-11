WSET Educator of the Year shortlist revealed

By Mathew Lyons

The ten-strong shortlist for the WSET’s Educator of the Year has been announced.

There are two finalists from the UK this year, Berry Bros & Rudd and the East London Wine School.

With five MWs, Berry Bros delivers WSET wine, spirits and sake courses to a predominantly consumer audience.

The East London Wine School offers courses to both consumers and trade in four different locations around London.

The other finalists are: Australia’s TAFE SA, the Taiwan Wine Academy, China’s Zhulian Wines, AccademiaVino in Italy, Belgium’s WineWise, the Napa Valley Wine Academy, and Monica Marin, head educator of The Wine House in Los Angeles.

Marin – who teaches in both English and Spanish and also runs classes in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Panama and Mexico – is the only individual on the shortlist.

The overall winner will need to show a commitment to expanding the number of people taking WSET course while also demonstrating the ability to innovate in wine and spirits education.

The final decision will be made by a panel of judges led by WSET chief executive Ian Harris. The panel also includes Richard Bampfield MW, Laura Jewell MW of Wine Australia and Thiago Mendes from Brazil’s Eno Cultura.

The winner of the WSET Educator of the Year award, offered in association with Riedel, will be announced at WSET’s Awards and Graduation ceremony at the London Guildhall on 21 January 2020.