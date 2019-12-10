Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Source Group to fuel growth with private equity funding

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  10 December, 2019

Private equity fund Saphir Capital has taken a majority stake in international fine-wine supplier Wine Source Group.

The 51% stake is backed by a seven-figure capital investment which the company said would enable it to fulfil its growth plans..

Founded by Philippe Kalmbach in 2009, Wine Source Group styles itself as ‘a fine-wine concierge’ and aims to connect hotel, restaurants and private clients directly with the leading châteaux and domaines worldwide.

Kalmbach, the company’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Saphir Capital to enable Wine Source Group to truly reach the glasses and portfolios of our customers around the world.

"The last six months have been a proven testament of the capabilities of our business as we compete amongst the top fine wine-merchants around the world, bringing unique and personalised offerings to our clients.”

The company is located in London, New York, California, Paris and Singapore and has opened a new office in Bordeaux as a result of the new investment. It has also moved the location of its group holding company to France.

Matthew Grimsdale was recently appointed as chief operating officer, reporting directly into Kalmbach.

Wine Source Group’S portfolio includes Champagne Eric Rodez, Château d’Yquem, Château Margaux, Château Cheval Blanc, Domaine Henri Bonneau, and Roagna, among many others.

