Jascots strengthens its fine wine arm with new appointment

By James Lawrence

Leading wine distributor Jascots has appointed Omar Raafat as its new head of fine wine.

Raafat previously held a position at Bibendum, working as the director of sales of fine wine for the company.

According to Jascots, the merchant has enjoyed rapid growth in sales of fine wine over the last 12 months, with turnover exceeding the previous record year by nearly three times.

A spokesperson said that Raafat was appointed to “Lead the next stage of development in the fine wine proposition with the intent to offer the broadest possible selection of fine and rare vintages to the on-trade and independent off-trade alongside the leading service that has long been Jascots hallmark.”

Miles MacInnes, Jascots managing partner, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Omar to the team, he joins us at a very exciting moment in our evolution as a business with the full support of the company to develop a leading fine wine offer for our on-trade and independent retail customers.”

Raafat added: “I am so excited to join the Jascots team and to take on this challenging new role. We have the opportunity not only to offer an industry-leading range of fine wine but also to set a new benchmark for service. Fine wine can have a transformational effect on the profitability of our clients’ wine offers and we are determined to help venues of all sizes to unlock its potential.”













