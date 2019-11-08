Gusbourne declares high quality and quantity vintage

By Lisa Riley

Gusbourne has declared 2019 “yet another” high quality and quantity vintage.

The Kent producer said conditions throughout the growing season had been "generally good", in particular during flowering in June and the critical ripening months of July and August.

And despite less favourable weather conditions towards the end of the year, it said it had been able to “pick a healthy and ripe crop”.

"The 2019 harvest certainly proved to be more of a challenge compared to 2018, given the weather we experienced during the last week of September and throughout most of October. In harvest conditions such as this, it is crucial to assess fruit in the vineyard before picking to ensure what comes into the winery is in good condition,” said head winemaker Charlie Holland.

Being in control of its entire operation in the vineyard and the winery proved to be a great benefit, he added.

“The team worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and were able to support the need to pick and process certain vineyards just at the right time – when the fruit was ready and when there was a break in the weather.”

The successful harvest comes at the back of Gusbourne receiving over 70 medals in international and national competitions throughout the year, including Star of England and Sparkling Wine by Harpers and taking home six gold medals in the Wine GB Awards 2019.



