Hixon Green acquires Lewes site

By Lisa Riley

New York-style café and wine bar Hixon Green has acquired the former Aqua Restaurant in the south east market town of Lewes, for an undisclosed sum.

Hixon Green’s new Lewes site, which forms part of a strategic expansion plan, is situated next to Loungers’ Fuego, in a development that forms part of the Premier Inn.

With a modern feel, the venue would provide “informal luxury to visitors and residents alike providing a haven and meeting place for friends and families”.

“We are very excited to bring our brand to Lewes as we feel our New York inspired space offering great coffee, quality brunch, through to evening menus and a super cocktail and wine list, will complement the mix of strong local independent operators alongside high street operators that thrive in this busy town,” said a spokesperson.

With its Hixon Green primary operation situated in Hove, East Sussex, the business said it also plans to open another site in Brighton in 2020.