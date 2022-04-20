Subscriber login Close [x]
Say ‘Prost’ with the return of 31 Days of German Riesling

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  20 April, 2022

The annual immersion in Riesling is back for its 11th edition this July, with new activities promised and ramped up digital backing.

A month-long celebration of the grape, this Wines of Germany and Harpers-backed promotion is open to independent merchants, wine bars and restaurants across the UK, encouraging participants to create their own promotions to show off Germany’s star player.

Over 150 businesses took part in 2021, with their promotions generating an average uplift in German Riesling sales of 425% compared with the previous month, with winemaker dinners, drop-in tastings, bespoke menus and special wines by the glass all part of the mix.

As in previous years, organisers will be helping participating outlets to celebrate Riesling by providing POS kits and downloadable items to support events, with cash support for early sign ups and a Riesling Ambassador, in the shape of Tom Surgey, who will be on hand to host staff training and customer events for a select number of participants.

There will also be 31 Days drop-in sessions, hosted by Wines of Germany, delivering insights into German wine and advice on tailoring successful promotional activities, plus enhanced digital backup, linked to a new consumer hub, plus a first foray into the metaverse.

In addition to increasing sales and spreading the love for German Riesling, the best retailer and restaurant will each win £1,000 towards new German wine listings, and there will be a £500 prize for the runner-up in each category.

Moreover, reinforcing its commitment to digital, Wines of Germany is reintroducing a £500 prize for the best digital campaign.

For those that consider Riesling as a contender for the greatest white grape on the planet, then the popular annual 31 Days of German Riesling promotion is the perfect excuse to celebrate this ethereal grape.

31 Days of Riesling is now open for registrations via the Wines of Germany website, with a closing date of 31 May.

Or, for more information, contact the Wines of Germany team at Phipps PR: germanwine@thisisphipps.com


