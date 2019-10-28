Taylor’s releases new digital campaign

By Mathew Lyons

Taylor’s Port has launched a new digital campaign to promote the possibilities for the fortified wine for key occasions in the autumn and winter calendar.

The campaign will run across Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. It features Taylor’s Port in a range of social settings, including Halloween, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

The aim is to spread the appeal of Port beyond its traditional associations with Christmas.

Andrew Hawes, managing director at Mentzendorff, the UK agent for Taylor’s, said: “There is no getting away from the fact that people like Port. The quality versus value equation has never been better and there are strong recognisable brands in the market that are consistently invested in.

Taylor’s launching the new digital advertising campaign will support the brand’s very broad trade distribution at a time of the year when family friends gather, and Port represents a warm and affordable luxury, often described as ‘the oil of good conversation’,” he added.

Taylor’s partnered with agency Keko London, which specialises in targeting affluent demographics, to develop the campaign. Keko’s previous clients include Bugatti and Bentley.

Founded in 1692 in the Douro Valley, Taylor’s remains a family-owned business.