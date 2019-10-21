Subscriber login Close [x]
  1. Home
  2. Wine
  3. European wine news
  4. Spain

Official launch for Spanish Wine Scholar program

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 October, 2019

The Wine Scholar Guild (WSG) has officially launched its Spanish Wine Scholar (SWS) study and certification program.

Designed to become the reference in Spanish wine education, the program was nearly two years in development at the hands of the WSG education team with SWS education director, Rick Fisher, at the helm.

The Spanish program mirrors the “unparalleled level of detail and academic rigor” offered by the French and the Italian Wine Scholar programs and would “give students appreciation for how tradition and modernity perfectly coexist and why Spain is one of the most exciting and enviable countries on the world wine stage”, said Fisher.

In recognition of the “exceptional depth and accuracy”, Wines from Spain has endorsed the program.

“Wines from Spain is pleased to have had the opportunity to witness and consult on the development of this much needed and important Spanish Wine Scholar program since its inception. The program offers a great opportunity for those who want to widen their knowledge of the wines from Spain," said Alfonso Janeiro Diez, head of Wines from Spain.

Written by Fisher in collaboration with numerous Spanish Consejos Reguladores,the new program is is offered in both distance-learning and classroom-learning format and is targeted at committed students of wine. 

