Harpers to host sparkling wine discussion at Bellavita

By Mathew Lyons

Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will host a roundtable on sparkling wines at Mediterranean food and wine fair Bellavita next week.

Panel members will include Simon Jerrome, buying director at Matthew Clark; Camino founder Richard Bigg; Neil Bruce, Fullers’ head of wine; Juan Murillo, catering and events director at Hispania; Craig Durham, managing director of Buckingham Schenk; and Rachael Pogmore, head of wine at Cellar Trends.

The event will begin with an audience and panel tasting of award-winning Proseccos, Cavas and Franciacortas.

The following discussion will focus on creating interest in a sparkling range and ask if it is better to give customers what they ask for, or if there is greater value in nudging them towards something different.

The panel will discuss growth in the sparkling wine category and look at the channels and occasions that present the best opportunities to drive sales.

If Prosecco sales are beginning to level off, are there new opportunities for other sparkling categories such as Cava, and is the trade doing enough to draw consumers into the space between entry-level Prosecco and premium Champagne?

Likewise, what more can be done to better communicate to consumers the breadth and variety of the sparkling offer – and to encourage consumers to trade up into more premium wines?

Bellavita will run on 7 and 8 November at Islington’s Business Design Centre. The sparkling wine roundtable will take place in the BEWine area on 7 November at 4.30pm.







