Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris add communal area to joint event

By Lisa Riley

Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris have created a communal area to maximise the visitor experience at their joint 2020 event.

As part of the new area, the duo will present a diversified range of international wines bringing together offerings from 20 countries representing 60 wine regions from across the world.

The creation of the new international area is pursuant to the signature of an agreement between the two organisers, whereby the events are marketed under their joint signature. This, said the organisers, marked an "important step in the development of both exhibitions and enhances their strong international dimension”.

“This strong signal sent out to all industry players proves once again that the two exhibitions are singing from the same hymn sheet to encourage discovery, facilitate networking and develop business.”

Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris will be held from 10 to 12 February 2020 in Paris with 2,800 exhibitors and 30,000 trade and industry members - 35% of which are international - are due to attend.

Last May, Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris announced they would be sharing the same venue in Paris.

At the time the organisers said the combined approach was taken in response to industry demand and would allow producers, trading companies and brands to “optimise their resources and benefit from an event with maximum impact”.

It would also “unquestionably promote the events’ appeal and act as a magnet for national buyers and draw international buyers to the French capital, at a time of the year which is conducive to buying".

Wine Paris, a joint venture between Vinisud and Vinovision, was launched earlier this year. It was the first collective approach by all the founding marketing boards to create the first major international wine business event in Paris and “exceeded expectations” with 26,700 visitors, of which 30% were from outside France, attending the three-day event, beating its target of 25,000.

