Nyetimber Releases second vintage of its 1086 prestige cuvée

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 September, 2019

Nyetimber has today released the 2010 vintage of its prestige cuvée, 1086, marking the second release of 1086 following the 2009 vintage launched last year.

Nyetimber 1086, which the English producer claims to be the first prestige cuvée made in England, is named to honour the year in which the Nyetimber estate was first mentioned in the Domesday Book and was initially launched in 2018 to celebrate Nyetimber’s 30th anniversary.

Representing the “pinnacle of Nyetimber’s winemaking”, it is only produced in exceptional vintages from a rigorous selection of the very best parcels of 100% estate-grown fruit from Nyetimber’s vineyards.

“As a selection of the very best wines produced by Nyetimber in a given vintage, this 2010 vintage of 1086 represents the pinnacle of our winemaking and reaffirms England’s ability to produce an exceptional, sparkling wine,” said head winemaker Cherie Spriggs.

Characterised by their balance, complexity, length and texture, Nyetimber 1086 wines combine a blend of 45% Chardonnay, 44% Pinot Noir and 11% Pinot Meunier.

The release of the 2010 vintage of 1086 coincides with the launch of the Nyetimber 1086 Artisan Campaign across social media. Aimed at highlighting the “attention to detail and craft required by artisans from various disciplines to produce an exceptional product” through a combination of film and photography.






