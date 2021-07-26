Subscriber login Close [x]
Champagne sets an available yield of 10,000kg of grapes per ha

By Lisa Riley
Published:  26 July, 2021

The Comité Champagne’s executive board has decreed an available yield of 10,000kg of grapes per hectare (ha) for this year’s harvest.

The optimistic decision reflects strong shipments in the first half of the year and a positive mid-term outlook, said Comité Champagne.

“This well considered and optimistic decision is a good illustration of the confidence of all players in the strength and sustainability of the Champagne sector,” said Maxime Toubart, Comité Champagne co-president.

Co-president Jean-Marie Barillère added: “These excellent figures are evidence of vigorous recovery on a global scale. As places of consumption re-open, it is clear that our consumers are eager to celebrate a return to a normal social life of sharing and conviviality.”

Worldwide economic recovery was reflected in “excellent results” for the Champagne sector in the first half of 2021, said Comité Champagne

Most markets experienced a “spectacular” turn-round, it added, with shipments in the first half of 2021 up 50% up on crisis- hit 2020. And on the export side, the historic record set in the first half of 2018 was exceeded by 14%. 

Strong export growth was driven mainly by Europe, North America and Australia. The French market also came back to life at the beginning of the summer, with the lifting of health restrictions, according to the organisation. 

In view of this year’s “exceptional climatic conditions”, the executive board will meet again at the beginning of September to decide what other measures should be introduced for this year’s harvest.




