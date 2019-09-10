Subscriber login Close [x]
London SITT stands tall, with Manchester poised to open doors

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  10 September, 2019

Monday’s Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) in London was one of the busiest and most focused events yet, with both off- and on-trade buyers feasting their senses at 45 supplier tables, plus a busy schedule of masterclasses.

Harpers Spring and Autumn SITT tastings have become an essential fixture in the trade tasting calendar, offering independent merchants and restaurants the opportunity to streamline their time out of business, though bringing together diverse but relevant suppliers in the same room.

Exhibitors ranging from H2Vin and Mentzendorff to Daniel Lambert and Stonewines, Vine and Sun, by way of more generic bodies including Wines of South Africa and buying group Vindependents, fuelled the intense tasting activity throughout the day.

Taking place at the Honourable Artillery Company HQ, with SITT Manchester opening its doors tomorrow (Wednesday 11 September) at etc.Venues, the event also engaged with a packed series of masterclasses.

Highlights included masterclasses by Andre Morgenthal - who presented 10 wines from the Old Vine Project (Wines of South Africa) - and Julian Langworthy and his vertical tastings of Reserve Chardonnay (2013-2015-2017) and Reserve Cabernet (2010-2014-2016) from Deep Woods Estate, Margaret River.

SITT ambassador Piotr Pietras MS and colleague Isa Bal MS were also on hand, giving visitors the chance to taste eight ‘new classics’, including wines from Syria, Switzerland, Austria, and Portugal, in another packed out session.

In addition, Pietras hosted a series of walkabout tutored tastings, with each tour covering different exhibitors and different selection of wines.

SITT London was topped by the announcement of Harpers 50 Best Indies 2019, the results of which can be found here.

Those wishing to register last minute for Manchester SITT can do so here.






