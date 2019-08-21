Glynn Purnell signs on for continued partnership with Calvet

By Jo Gilbert

Top selling French brand Calvet has renewed its partnership with Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell, with several new initiatives in the pipeline for autumn.

As Calvet’s brand ambassador, Purnell continues the association between the Les Grands de France-owned brand and top end cuisine through his work as a TV chef and his eponymous Michelin-starred restaurant in Birmingham.

It will also mean another year of the Rue du Calvet marketing campaign, which was designed to convey the pan-appellation nature of the brand across its Bordeaux heartland as well as in France’s main wine-producing regions.

Mark Kears, MD UK & Ireland for Les Grands de France, said: “We’re very happy to be continuing this premium partnership between Glynn Purnell and Calvet. His culinary achievements and popularity with the British public reflect those attributes of Calvet being the UK’s favourite French wine brand which makes this partnership so successful.”

As part of his renewed contract, Purnell will be the face of a new national on-pack promotion due to launch in four major trade customers nationwide in the autumn.

These will span three skus: Calvet Prestige AOP Bordeaux red, Calvet Limited Release Sauvignon Blanc AOP Bordeaux and Calvet Limited Release Merlot AOP Bordeaux.

Other activities being fronted by Purnell for the Rue du Calvet campaign include Calvet wine dinners at Purnell’s in Birmingham as part of the Amex Invites and BBC Good Food Show Chef’s Supper Club series. The latter saw Purnell teaming up with fellow TV Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge.

Purnell has also recently completed the latest in a series of films showing him re-creating memories of his culinary experiences in France. Shot in Bordeaux a month ago, the film has already clocked up over 300,000 views on the Calvet Facebook page.

“Our aim with the Rue du Calvet campaign is to engage directly with our consumers about France on an emotional level. With Glynn’s help we are achieving this and we hope that the on-pack in-store activity will give a big boost to our levels of consumer engagement,” Kears said.









