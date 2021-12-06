Leading canned wine range gains sponsorship with major Glasgow music venue

By Calum Girvan

Wine brand Most Wanted Wines has recently made waves after signing an exclusive sponsorship deal with Glasgow’s leading music venue, the OVO Hydro.

The 14,300-capacity stadium, which attracts over 1.2 million visitors a year and high-profile musicians such as Stormzy and Dua Lipa, has gained exclusive wine pouring rights from the end of November.

However, the sponsorship has also been seen as a huge win for the company’s line of canned wines.

Founded in 2015, Most Wanted has become the UK’s largest canned wine brand, holding a 43% share of the top 15 canned wine brands in the UK with their line of five canned wine products.

The OVO Hydro will be the first site to offer all five of Most Wanted’s canned products, according to this new deal, and will also host the release of two of Most Wanted’s newest canned products, their Malbec and Sauvignon Blanc Rosé canned wines.

Andy Talbot, MD for Most Wanted’s parent company Off-Piste Wines, believes that this partnership will be an exciting opportunity to promote these products to new and existing consumers.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Scottish Event Campus and the OVO Hydro … Most Wanted Wines and live events go hand in hand, and the partnership with the Hydro provides the perfect forum for our single serve cans and bottles to be enjoyed in a world class venue,” Mr Talbot has said.

Liana Melotte, director of AEG Global Partnerships, believes that these canned wine products are a perfect match for attendees to the OVO Hydro’s live music events.

“Their brand offering aligns perfectly with our fans, and the broad range available will be right at the heart of the customer experience as they embrace the return of live music,” Mellotte said.







