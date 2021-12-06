Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Leading canned wine range gains sponsorship with major Glasgow music venue

By Calum Girvan
Published:  06 December, 2021

Wine brand Most Wanted Wines has recently made waves after signing an exclusive sponsorship deal with Glasgow’s leading music venue, the OVO Hydro.

The 14,300-capacity stadium, which attracts over 1.2 million visitors a year and high-profile musicians such as Stormzy and Dua Lipa, has gained exclusive wine pouring rights from the end of November.

However, the sponsorship has also been seen as a huge win for the company’s line of canned wines.

Founded in 2015, Most Wanted has become the UK’s largest canned wine brand, holding a 43% share of the top 15 canned wine brands in the UK with their line of five canned wine products.

The OVO Hydro will be the first site to offer all five of Most Wanted’s canned products, according to this new deal, and will also host the release of two of Most Wanted’s newest canned products, their Malbec and Sauvignon Blanc Rosé canned wines.

Andy Talbot, MD for Most Wanted’s parent company Off-Piste Wines, believes that this partnership will be an exciting opportunity to promote these products to new and existing consumers.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Scottish Event Campus and the OVO Hydro … Most Wanted Wines and live events go hand in hand, and the partnership with the Hydro provides the perfect forum for our single serve cans and bottles to be enjoyed in a world class venue,” Mr Talbot has said.

Liana Melotte, director of AEG Global Partnerships, believes that these canned wine products are a perfect match for attendees to the OVO Hydro’s live music events.

“Their brand offering aligns perfectly with our fans, and the broad range available will be right at the heart of the customer experience as they embrace the return of live music,” Mellotte said.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Winemaker UK (Packaging)

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95